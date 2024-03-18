Jennifer Lopez was seen spending some quality time with her hubby, Ben Affleck, at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on March 17. The couple were accompanied by Ben's son, Samuel Garner, as they enjoyed the game between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. The happy little family of 3 enjoyed the game as they cheered on for their favourites. The couple looked cosy as Jennifer was clicked, resting her arm on Ben's knee. Atlas Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Is on Mission to Save Humanity; Sci-Fi Film Releases on Netflix on May 24 (Watch Video).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Get Cosy at the Lakers Game:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)