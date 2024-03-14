Ed Sheeran, the global music star currently in India for his concert, has been causing a stir with viral social media posts alongside Bollywood celebrities. Amid this, as per the latest buzz, it's been reported that the singer might appear on Kapil Sharma's popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is all set to host a grand party for Sheeran tonight (March 14), but nothing is confirmed yet. Ahead of His Mumbai Concert, Ed Sheeran Catches Up With Rapper King (View Pics).

Kapil Sharma To Throw Party For Ed Sheeran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)