Karnataka Bulldozers take on Chennai Rhinos in the tenth match of CCL 2023 in a home game at Bengaluru. The Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos match was an absolute thriller and Pradeep, Kichcha Sudeepa's Team made a great comeback to defeat Aarya's men at home with a thumping eight wickets victory over the visitors. At one stage they needed 58 off 30 and won it in style with Arun's match-winning 50. Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the 10th Match of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Karnataka Bulldozers Beat Chennai Rhinos

Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos Scorecard

