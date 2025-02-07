Karan Veer Mehra has been making waves ever since clinching the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, consistently capturing media attention with his public appearances. On Thursday (February 6) night, he stole the spotlight once again at the 6th Iconic Gold Awards 2025 in Mumbai. The event became even more memorable when Karan crossed paths with Kartik Aaryan. Both actors exuded charisma, with Karan looking sharp in a classic black tuxedo while Kartik sported a stylish beige suit. Their friendly exchange, followed by a joyful chat and picture-perfect moments, had fans and photographers buzzing with excitement. Have a look! ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Chum Darang Close at Mumbai Event, Paparazzi Tease Them ‘Shaadi Kab Hai?’ (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Meets 'BB 18' Winner Karan Veer Mehra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

