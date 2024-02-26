Kim Kardashian never compromises when it comes to making her children feel special. With Kim's son being interested in football, she has taken him to multiple football matches to witness some of the greatest, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This weekend, it turned more special as Kim's son Saint turned mascot during Lionel Messi's Inter Miami game against LA Galaxy. An elated Kim took to her X (previously Twitter) account to post a video of her son Saint escorting Messi to the pitch. Sharing the video, the 43-year-old wrote, "Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!" Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Flashy New Tesla Cybertruck As She Exits From Starbucks in Malibu (Watch Video).

Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Walks Messi Out on the Field:

Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream! pic.twitter.com/g6ZEy6ujYr — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2024

