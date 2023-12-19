The former members of ''Cupid'' fame, FIFTY FIFTY, have found themselves embroiled in a fresh legal conflict with their K-pop agency. ATTRAKT Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against singer Saena, Sio, and Aran, as well as their parents and The Givers' Ahn Sung Il, seeking a substantial 130 billion KRW ($ 99.7 Million) over alleged unfair contract termination. With the agency now supporting only one original member, Keena, a statement regarding the recent legal action has been released. This lawsuit follows a protracted legal saga involving financial misconduct and disputes over music and distribution rights, resulting in the termination of the three members. The agency aims to introduce new talent and move forward without the former members, except for Keena. FIFTY FIFTY Opens Up For The First Time Amid Ongoing Dispute with ATTRAKT.

ATTRAKT Sues FIFTY FIFTY Members:

