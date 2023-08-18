In an unprecedented move, the members of FIFTY FIFTY—Keena, Saena, Sio, and Aran—have broken their silence amidst an ongoing dispute with their agency, ATTRAKT. In an open letter addressed to their devoted fans, the group expressed regret for causing concern and affirmed their determination to clarify the situation. Despite the heartache caused by misinformation, FIFTY FIFTY sought to set the record straight, asserting that legal action was their chosen route to address the dispute. They expressed hope that the trial process would unveil the facts, and emphasised their unity and resilience as they strive for a trustworthy artistic environment. FIFTY FIFTY Files Criminal Complaint Against CEO of Their Label ATTRAKT – Here's Why.

Check Out The News Here:

#FIFTYFIFTY speak out for the first time amid the ongoing dispute with their agency: Dear fans, This is Keena, Saena, Sio, and Aran from FIFTY FIFTY. We would first like to begin by apologizing to everyone who loves us for causing much concern. We know that there are fans… — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2023

