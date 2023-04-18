BLACKPINK member Rosé has shared some amazing pictures and videos from Coachella 2023. The K-pop girl group took the stage by storm with their fab performances. Rosé calling the moment as ‘PPIINKKCHELLAA 23’ thanked BLINKs for all the love and support and treated them with some memorable moments from the music festival. Check out how Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé left everyone mesmerised! BLACKPINK's Lisa Impresses BLINKs With Explicit Version of 'Money' at Coachella 2023 (Watch Videos).

BLACKPINK At Coachella 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

