Korean girl group, BLACKPINK created history at Coachella 2023 by becoming the first K-Pop troupe to headline the music fest. The girls made audiences go gaga over their incredible performances and 18-song setlist. The group also performed solo gigs. However, it was rapper Lisa who impressed BLINKs when she sang unfiltered version of "Money" onstage. Ah-mazing is the word! BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023! K-Pop Girl Group Makes History by Presenting First Korean Act Ever to Headline the Music Fest (View Pics and Video).

Lisa's Performance on "Money":

'Explicit'

POLE DANCE + MONEY EXPLICIT LYRICS + NEW CHOREOGRAPHY + ICONIC OUTFIT!!! EVERYTHING IS PERFECT!!!! 🥵🔥🔥 LISA COACHELLA COMEBACK#LisachellaIsHere #LISA @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/dE9Bvz5EQ4 — LISA ᵗʷⁱᵗᵗᵉʳ | Fan Account (@LALISA_twts) April 16, 2023

'Money Chick'

Check It Out:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Stuns BLINKs With Explicit Version Of “MONEY” At “Coachella 2023” https://t.co/c73xZOBCbh — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 16, 2023

Watch Lisa's OG "Money":

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)