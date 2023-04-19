After serving a superb performance at Coachella 2023, BLACKPINK girls have now appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden as one of three final guests on Carpool Karaoke and internet can't keep calm. Netizens are going gaga over the particular episode featuring the K-Pop stars and are pouring their heart out on Twitter. Right from lauding James to showering love on the Korean girl gang, fans are on cloud nine. Have a look. Is BLACKPINK's Rosé Dating Kang Dong Won? Agency YG Entertainment Reacts to the Viral Rumour.

'Love James Corden'

I actually love James Corden so much it always looks like the girls are so comfortable around him and always have the time of their lives on his shows @JKCorden @latelateshow — chaenniechella ✨🏜️ (@chaennieXcheeks) April 19, 2023

'James Corden x BLACKPINK'

James Corden, the 5th member of BLACKPINK https://t.co/tVMtkE9fc4 — K (@kelvinparesseux) April 19, 2023

'Surprised'

JAMES CORDEN DOING THE JENLISA RAP SO GOOD EVEN BLACKPINK WAS SURPRISED 😮 #BLACKPINKCarpool pic.twitter.com/BjmtijNXF1 — honors lisa (@honorslisa) April 19, 2023

'Jennie'

#JENNIE with James Corden x BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke 🚘🎶 "Bring out the boss btch!" 🔥#BLACKPINKCarpool pic.twitter.com/K3ztmkU6Nd — JENNIE KIM GLOBAL (@JENNIEGLOBAL_) April 19, 2023

'Late Late Show'

'Jisoo'

