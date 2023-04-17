BLACKPINK's Rosé recently grabbed a lot of attention after it was reported that she is seeing actor Kang Dong Won. Rumours about the two dating fueled up after they were seen together in a photo posted by Burberry’s former creative head Riccardo Tisci. However, when media portals quizzed agency YG Entertainment on the same, they replied, "It is difficult to confirm [the rumors] because it is a private issue pertaining to our artists." BLACKPINK's Lisa Impresses BLINKs With Explicit Version of 'Money' at Coachella 2023 (Watch Videos).

Rosé Dating Kang Dong Won?

Rosé and Kang Dong Won Viral Pic:

Just wanna share this. They didn’t pay attention to Rosé and Kang Dong Won being in a photo in LA because of the other rumor. Rosé and Kang Dong Won are dating a thread:#ROSÉ #KANGDONGWON #GANGDONGWON #BLACKPINK #ROSIE #ROSEANNE #로제 #강동원 pic.twitter.com/VqIHGolSqr — R (@starsintheaft) April 14, 2023

