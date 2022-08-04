BLACKSWAN's Fatou will be releasing her first solo digital album PWAPF, which stand for Psycho With a Pretty Face, on August 19. It will include tracks like "Castle Key (ROLL)", "Gucci (PWAPF)" and "Lingo (Stunna)". Fatou has also contributed in writing and composing the songs.

View Tweet Here:

#Blackswan Fatou to drop her first solo mixtapehttps://t.co/bkcEJIL55N — allkpop (@allkpop) August 4, 2022

