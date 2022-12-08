J-hope has reached 1 billion streams on his solo Spotify profile, following the release of his solo album Jack in the Box. The only other Korean male solo artist who has reached this milestone is Jay Park. The top 5 songs on J-hope's solo profile currently are Arson, = (Equal Sign), MORE, Chicken Noodle Soup and Safety Zone. BTS’ J-Hope Solo Documentary and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star Docu-Series To Release Soon on Disney+!

View Tweet Here:

