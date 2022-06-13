In 2021, the members of BTS collectively joined Instagram and their accounts have since then been a constant topic of discussion among fans. Although soon Army started to notice that one member in particular Jhope seems to be the first one to like or comment anytime a member posts a picture. In an interview with Weverse Magazine he was asked about this, to which he replied laughing, saying that its a just a coincidence and that the members happen to post right before he opens Instagram. BTS' J-Hope Creates History; Becomes First Korean Artist To Headline The Main Stage At Lollapalooza 2022

BTS’s J-Hope Spills His Secret To Being First To Like The Members’ Instagram Postshttps://t.co/7Z5l5z4lB2 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 13, 2022

