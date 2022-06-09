BTS’ J-Hope has once again made history after being included as a headliner for Lollapalooza 2022. The announcement for Hoseokie from the music extravaganza's official Twitter page, read, “We’re thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.” BTS' J-Hope Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane As He Shares Throwback Pictures of Old Hand-Written Letter From Jimin, 2012 Eminem Concert Tickets & Much More!

Have A Look:

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

