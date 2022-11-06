Jin's "The Astronaut" has entered many UK Official Singles Charts. From November 4 to 10, “The Astronaut” debuted at #61 on the Official Singles Chart, matching PSY‘s record for the highest-ranking debut by any Korean-language solo song in history. PSY’s hit songs “Gangnam Style,” “Gentleman,” and “That That” ft Suga, all entered the chart at #61. BTS Makes History With Their Song ‘Boy With Luv’ Ft Halsey Being the First To Hit 1.6 Billion Views.

View Tweet Here:

