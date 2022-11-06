BTS' "Boy With Luv" has become their first music video on YouTube to reach 1.6 billion views. The song also features Halsey who is a good friend of theirs. BTS are now the first Korean boy group to achieve this feat. BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung Shines Bright as Japanese Bookstores Deck Up With K-Pop Star’s Posters From the Recent Magazine Cover, Leaves ARMY in Complete Awe!

