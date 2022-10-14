BTS will soon begin military enlistment and Jin will be the first to serve as soon as his schedule for his solo release will conclude in October. In BigHit's statement they clarified that the group will reconvene activities together in 2025. They also wrote that "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" is more than just a song and that there is still lots more to come from BTS. BTS’ Jin To Team Up With Mystery Collaborator for Solo Single Album.

