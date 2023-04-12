ENHYPEN has confirmed that will be making a comeback in May, and will be returning after about 10 months since the release of their 3rd mini album MANIFESTO: DAY 1. The group has received a tremendous amount of response from their fans every time they put out new music. ENHYPEN's Jake Shows How Close He's Gotten To Stray Kids By Giving An Unexpected Shoutout.

View ENHYPEN Comeback Update:

ENHYPEN confirmed to make comeback in May. pic.twitter.com/FQUE0af3vF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2023

