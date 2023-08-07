Aisha's teaser for Everglow's upcoming song "SLAY" is out now! In the video the singer exudes confidence and shows off her star power in a black outfit. Aisha showed off her star power in a black bralette with a choker attached, which she wore on her neck. On top of that she wore a lace up leather corset and black shorts with black boots. Besides "Slay", ALL MY GIRLS will also include tracks "Oh Ma Ma God" and "Make Me Feel". Fans Express Worry As EVERGLOW Nears 500 Days Since Their Last Comeback.

View Aisha's SLAY MV Teaser:

