EVERGLOW will be making their comeback with their album ALL MY GIRLS soon. Individual teasers of the members are being released as well, and Sihyeon's is out now! In the video Sihyeon is seen in a green crop top and shorts. Her theme seems to be the moon since she dances in front of a beautiful pink and yellow setting of it. On her cheek is a small drawing of a moon and star as well. EVERGLOW’s Aisha Exudes Confidence in Sexy Black Outfit for ‘SLAY’ Teaser!

Watch Sihyeon's Teaser for SLAY:

