Kim Mo has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison after the use of methamphetamine during her probation period. She purchased 1 gm of methamphetamine on the roadside in Seoul and used it at her home. Kim was also accused of administering the drug in her vehicle in October of 2022. Don Spike Arrested on Charges of Drug Use, Netizens Shocked To Find Korean Singer Involved With Meth Parties at Hotels.

