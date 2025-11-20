It's official - Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are getting married! The beloved celebrity couple, who have been dating for over 10 years, are planning to get married in December 2026, their agency reportedly announced on Thursday (November 20). Their agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the happy news by releasing a statement. Korean entertainment news portal Soompi cited a statement from them, saying, "We would like to share some happy news about Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin. Based on the deep trust they have built over theur long relationship, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have promised to become each other's lifelong partners. Their wedding will be held privately on December 20 inSeoul with both families, relatives and close friends in attendance." South Korean Actress Park Jin Joo To Marry a Non-Celebrity in Seoul; Wedding To Take Place on THIS Date in November 2025.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah To Marry on December 20, 2025

