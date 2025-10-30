Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for a low score after Alyssa Healy took an incredible review during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. The India Women's National Cricket Team left-hander, who has been in spectacular form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, attempted to flick a wide ball and Alyssa Healy made a clean collection behind the stumps. Even as the umpire and others weren't convinced that there was an edge, Alyssa Healy was. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team captain opted to use the DRS (Decision Review System) and she was proven right as Ultra Edge showed a spike. And Smriti Mandhana, who was batting on 24, had to depart. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 Fours in ICC Women's World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Watch Smriti Mandhana's Dismissal Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

