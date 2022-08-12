Girls' Generation's Yuri and Jung Il Woo received a sweet gift from their on-screen child Go Dong Ha. The three have previously worked together on Bossam: Steal the Fate. Go Dong Ha sent a coffee truck to Jung Il Woo and Yuri’s upcoming drama Good Job. The two showed their appreciation by posing together for pictures by the truck

View Images Here:

