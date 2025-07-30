Lofi Girl, the popular animated character from a French YouTube channel under the same name, has announced that she has graduated. The animated character’s graduation announcement concludes her long-standing depiction of perpetual study sessions on the YouTube channel. The channel focused mainly on providing livestream videos of lo-fi hip hop music 24/7, accompanied by the girl studying or relaxing in her bedroom with her pet cat by the window. Lofi Girl streams showcased the animated girl studying or relaxing, who became known as the Lofi Girl, the Lofi Study Girl, or the “24/7 Lofi Hip Hop Beats” girl (officially named Jade). Her graduation is a milestone achievement, significant as part of the channel’s ongoing evolution, including new content and companions. The channel was launched as ChilledCow in 2015 and began using Lofi Girl for its streams in March 2018. ‘Crayon Shin-Chan’ Fan Spends USD 410K on Replica House in China.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lofi Girl (@lofigirl)

All of that studying paid off! Congrats 💜 — Twitch (@Twitch) July 29, 2025

Lofi girl finished her homework and graduated before gta 6 is crazy bro 🫩 https://t.co/0q7e2riEVX — StichesTheClown (@StichesClown) July 30, 2025

U will be missed, pleasure learning w u — rez 🫕 (@sodanyeokie) July 30, 2025

You helped many through school tough times and even sleep! Hope you enjoy your Graduation!! — Boka the Dragon 🐉🛩️😇VTUBER (@Bokathedragon) July 30, 2025

Now the beginning of her job era awaits. — kermit on steroids (@TheDivineNigga) July 30, 2025

