Mamamoo's 12th mini album is all set to drop on October 11 and fans are ecstatic. They dropped the second teaser for their music video for "Illella" and it showcases their powerful vocals and the song's catchy beats. Illella is a Korean phrase meaning "to cause trouble" or "do something great". Are you ready for Mamamoo? Mamamoo Reveals a Stellar Teaser for MIC ON Title Track ‘Illella’.

Watch Video Here:

