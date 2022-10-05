Mamamoo is all set with their 12 mini album titled MIC ON which will release on October 11 at 6 PM KST. Their anticipated titled track from the album is called "Illella" which is the Korean phrase meaning "To cause trouble," or "Do something great". They also released the teaser for "Illella" which showcases their powerful vocals, promising a strong comeback. Take 1 Trailer: Mamamoo, AKMU, Yim Jae-beum and Others Have Only One Shot at a Performance of Their Lifetime.

Watch Video Here:

