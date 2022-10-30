Actor Lee Jihan, who was also a contestant in Mnet's idol survival program Produce 101 Season 2 has died in the Itaewon tragedy. Actor Yeo Jin Goo Had To Choose Between BTS’s Jungkook And IU, And His Choice Was 100% … – Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

'Produce 101 season 2' participant #LeeJihan passed away during Itaewon stampede https://t.co/I2dqjupxmv — allkpop (@allkpop) October 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)