Recent Running Man episode came to controversy after the game required players to place as many rubber bands around their faces as possible. The winner, with the most rubber band count, would be able to dig in first. Yang Se Chan went first, cautiously placing the rubber bands around his mouth. This was causing the contestant pain but they still continued it. outraged by the “staff’s lack of concern for the safety of the members and guests.” Red Velvet’s Seulgi Explains The True Intention Behind Th51qqqqqe Title Of “28 Reasons” – Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

"Running Man" Came Under Heavy Fire For Making The Members And Idol Guests Play This "A Recklessly Dangerous Game" "Running Man" Came Under Heavy Fire For Making The Members And Idol Guests Play This "A Recklessly Dangerous Game" — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)