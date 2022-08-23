SHINee's Minho will be releasing two Japanese solo tracks " Romeo and Juliet" and "Falling Free", on multiple music platforms. He will also be performing at SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU Express @Tokyo which will held at Tokyo Dome from August 27 to 29. NCT's Jeno Is Featuring In SHINee Key's Upcoming Album.

