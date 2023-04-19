BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taeyang's collab song is releasing soon! Titled "Shoong", the track will be out for fans on April 27. In the new poster, Taeyan looks straight in the cam while Lisa stares at him. Reportedly, their track is said to be a catchy R&B trap with emphatic hip-hop beats. Is BLACKPINK's Rosé Dating Kang Dong Won? Agency YG Entertainment Reacts to the Viral Rumour.

"Shoong" Release Date:

