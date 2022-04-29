PSY with BTS’ Suga has released the brand new single titled “That That”. The “Gangam Style” singer has made a spectacular comeback with this upbeat music video that is from the album Psy 9th. One also can’t miss BTS’ Suga’s cameo with PSY in this song. This cool track is produced and written by Suga along with PSY. PSY Announces New Lead Single From Album ‘PSY 9th’, To Be Produced by BTS’ Suga (Watch Video).

Watch The Song “That That” Below:

