The Boyz dropped a sweet surprise for their fans on August 8. They released a music video titled Timeless which was written and composed by the members themselves. The video is filled with sweet and scenic memories of the members having fun together.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)