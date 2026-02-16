xAI’s Grok AI has launched a new dictation experience on Android, enabling seamless voice-to-text input for queries. Announced via X, the feature demonstrates real-time transcription in a demo video, where a user asks for activities in New York and receives instant suggestions. Early user feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with reports of “super smooth and fast” performance, ideal for hands-free use such as driving. One tester praised its accuracy, saying “typing is officially dead”, while others called it a “game-changer” for productivity. The update expands Grok’s mobile capabilities, competing with rivals such as Google Assistant, as xAI pushes for more intuitive AI interactions. The feature is now available in the app. OpenAI Codex Users More Than Tripled Since Beginning of 2026: CEO Sam Altman.

xAI Launches New Grok AI Voice-to-Text Dictation Feature on Android

The new dictation experience is now available on Android. pic.twitter.com/aMAfcbZIjT — Grok (@grok) February 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Grok X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)