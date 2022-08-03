TWICE's Nayeon recently released her solo album titled IM NAYEON and it is still on the Billboard charts even after 5 weeks, charting currently at #181 on Billboard 200. Her EP is also on the Artist 100 chart, currently at #89. Congratulations to Nayeon!

