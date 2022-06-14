Disney earlier this year made quite the controversial rounds around the internet when a few Pixar employees spoke about how they were frustrated by the removal of a same-sex kiss scene in the upcoming Lightyear film.. After a bit of internet uproar, Disney would restore the scene. Now, Chris Evans who voices Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film expressed his disappointment as well. Lightyear Banned in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait Over a Scene Involving Same-Sex Kiss.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Chris Evans speaks on Disney removing and then restoring a same-sex kiss in #Lightyear "It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion ... The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm" (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/GJ0PR5HeKS — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)