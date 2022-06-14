Lightyear starring Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and other actors is a movie about Buzz Lightyear who embarks on an adventure with recruits and his trustworthy robot companion. Lightyear features a same sex couple who share a kiss on screen due to which the movie has been banned in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait, The scene was originally cut from the movie by Disney as well but Pixar protested against it. Lightyear will release on June 17 in India. Lightyear: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Chris Evans and Keke Palmer's Pixar Film!

