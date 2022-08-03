Lightyear is a movie about the legendary space ranger from Toy Story, who goes on an intergalactic adventure with his determined recruits. It is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

View Tweet Here:

You knew the toy, it's time to know his story!!#Lightyear now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/EnldoR3Wec — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 3, 2022

