Lightyear has been getting a lot of hate from a side of the internet that hasn't been very tolerant of its LGBTQ elements. Now, the man himself, Chris Evans is speaking out against that hate and isn't holding back. Evans stated that the homophobic critics of Lightyear are idiots and will die off like dinosaurs. Lightyear Movie Review: Chris Evans’ Toy Story Spinoff Is An Enjoyable Space Odyssey That, Sadly, Lacks the Pixar Heart (LatestLY Exclusive).

Chris Evans says homophobic #Lightyear critics are 'idiots' who will 'die off like dinosaurs' (via @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/hrfJXIkMdM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 16, 2022

Evans would even speak about how we as a society need to grow. He talks about how the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth.

"Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good"https://t.co/8H2HWo87et — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 16, 2022

