Lightyear has gone to Infinity and Beyond as Pixar's latest film made quite the impressive debut at the box office this weekend. Being Pixar's first theatrical release since 2020, the movie earned $85.6 Million worldwide. It has also become the biggest opening for an animated film since Frozen 2. Lightyear is playing in theatres right now. Lightyear Movie Review: Chris Evans’ Toy Story Spinoff Is An Enjoyable Space Odyssey That, Sadly, Lacks the Pixar Heart (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Box Office Below:

Pixar’s #Lightyear earned $85.6M in the film’s worldwide box office opening weekend. It is biggest opening for an animated film since ‘Frozen 2’. Read our review: https://t.co/e35X4SEhHU pic.twitter.com/W9JR9ZYrP3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)