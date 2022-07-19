Disney Pixar’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear is all set for the OTT premiere. The sci-fi animated film will stream on Disney+ from August 3. Earlier, the movie was released on theatres on June 17. The film has previously received positive reaction from the critics after its theatrical release. Lightyear Movie Review: Chris Evans’ Toy Story Spinoff Is An Enjoyable Space Odyssey That, Sadly, Lacks the Pixar Heart.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/W0i379Esug — Pixar (@Pixar) July 19, 2022

