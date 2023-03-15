Lil Nas X penned an apology to the trans community after the rapper made a 'transitioning' joke on Twitter. For the unware, LNX had originally posted a photo of social medial influencer Glow Princess with 'the surgery was a success' as the caption. Later, when he realised his mistake, Nas apologised for the same. Check it out. We Love in Time: Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in Talks To Star John Crowley’s Upcoming Film- Reports.

Lil Nas X Apologises to Trans People:

Lil Nas X apologizes to the trans community after being accused of mocking transitioning in a now-deleted post. pic.twitter.com/f8mdWEQ4kA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

