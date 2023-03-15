Actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, who presented screenplay prizes at the 95th Oscars ceremony, are in talks to star as co-stars in the upcoming film We Live in Time. The two Academy Award-nominated actors are in talks to star in the StudioCanal project, which is described as a "funny, deeply moving and immersive love story." John Crowley, best known for the BAFTA-winning film Brooklyn, is on board to direct, reports Variety. Florence Pugh’s Strut Walk in This All Purple Outfit Will Leave You Dumbfounded (Watch Video).

Further plot details are being kept under wraps, but if the deals with Pugh and Garfield close, the intention is to begin production later this year. Already coming off a busy 2022 with The Wonder and Don't Worry Darling, Pugh is primed for an even bigger year in 2023. She'll next be seen in A Good Person, followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in July and Dune Part Two in November. Andrew Garfield Goes Shirtless and Flaunts His Chiselled Body in These Steamy Photos (View Pics).

Then, she'll reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts. Like Pugh, Garfield is an award-winning actor who's walked on the superhero side. After Spider-Man and in his Oscar-nominated turn as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick' Boom!, Garfield starred in Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned him Emmy and SAG Award nominations.

