MONSTA X member Hyungwon has been tested positive for COVID-19. The artist’s agency Starship Entertainment issued statement in which they mentioned that he was tested positive on March 28 through a rapid antigen test. He is currently quarantined at home and has temporarily halted all his activities.

Hyungwon Tests Positive For COVID-19

