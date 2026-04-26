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Socially Bollywood Orry’s Another Playful Video With Rihanna at Fenty Beauty Pop-Up in Mumbai Goes Viral (Watch) Orry shared a fun video on his social media with Rihanna from the Fenty Beauty pop-up in Mumbai, leaving fans amused. Their playful exchange and witty caption quickly went viral, turning the event into a social media sensation.

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Orry has once again grabbed attention online with a light-hearted video featuring global icon Rihanna. Shot at the Fenty Beauty pop-up in Mumbai, the clip shows Orry humorously asking Rihanna to request a photo with him. Playing along, Rihanna obliges, only for Orry to jokingly refuse, creating a fun and unexpected moment. The influencer paired the video with a witty caption promoting the “SOS Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli” pop-up, running from April 25 to May 4 at Phoenix Palladium. Fans loved the playful interaction, making the clip go viral across social media platforms. Orry Meets Rihanna at Fenty Beauty India Launch in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Orry Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Orry's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).