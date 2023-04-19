American singer Nick Jonas and Indian rapper King's song 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' version is collaboration fans are waiting for and it releases on April 20 tomorrow. The teaser of the song is out and we see Nick Jonas and King in their stylish avatar ready to sing for fans. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Tere Bina: This Feelingful Love Song From Salman Khan Starrer Is a True Treat For Fans.

Check Out Nick Jonas and King's Maan Meri Jaan Teaser Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

