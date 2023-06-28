Director Rohan Sen recently unveiled the title of Bonny Sengupta and Parno Mittrah's upcoming film. Pakdondi is a gangster film, produced under Frame Per Second Entertainment. Apart from Bonny and Parno, actors Chandan Sen, Rohan Sen, and Ujjaiyni Chattopadhyay will play key roles in the film. Bagha Jatin: Bengali Actor Dev Adhikari’s First Look From Arun Roy’s Directorial Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres on October 20 (View Poster).

Check Out The Poster Of The Film:

ROHAN SEN UNVEILS TITLE OF HIS NEXT FILM: ‘PAKDONDI’... #Pakdondi is the title of director #RohanSen’s forthcoming #Bengali film… A gangster drama, it stars #BonnySengupta and #ParnoMittrah in lead roles… Produced by Frame Per Second Entertainment... Poster… pic.twitter.com/B9znOoKHZu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2023

