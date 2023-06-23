Bengali star Dev Adhikari is all set to mesmerize the audience with his next patriotic film. Recently, the Golondaaj actor unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film Bagha Jatin, which is based on the life of freedom fighter Jatindranath Mukherjee. The film is directed by Arun Roy and it will hit theatres on October 20. In the poster, Dev looks fierce in a turban and army uniform holding a rifle. Byomkesh Durgo Rahasya: Dev, Birsa Dasgupta and Team Celebrate as They Wrap Up the Film’s Shoot (View Pics).

Check Out The Dev's Tweet Here:

हुकूमत-ए-जुल्म को ख़तम करने के लिए, ढेर नहीं, बस एक शेर ही काफ़ी होता है! भारतवर्ष के धरती पुत्र बाघा जतीन की अमर कहानी को बड़े पर्दे पर पहेली बार ले कर आ रहें हैं हम! दुर्गा पूजा और नवरात्रि के पावन उत्सव पर Dev Entertainment Ventures' की सबसे बड़ी पेशकश स्वतंत्रता संग्रामी… pic.twitter.com/FVq8Ud9uv5 — Dev (@idevadhikari) June 23, 2023

