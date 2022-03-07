Palak Tiwari seems to have taken a mini-break from her hectic schedule and enjoyed some me time over the weekend. Daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, the gorgeous Palak has shared a series of pictures on Instagram labelling it as ‘Weekend Dump’. She can be seen enjoying by the pool in a red bikini and the other pictures show her relishing some yummy food. Well, these photos of Palak are just too hot to handle.

Palak Tiwari’s Latest Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

